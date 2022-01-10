STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey won three events and finished first in all-around as the Stonington High gymnastics team edged NFA, 124.8-124.45, in an ECC meet Monday night.
Laskey was first in bars (8.2), beam (8.7) and floor (8.65). She was third in vault (9.2) and finished with an all-around score of 33.75.
Mary Lord was second in all-around with a 31.4. She tied for fourth in vault (8.1), finished fourth in bars (7.45), third in beam (8.1) and tied for sixth in floor (7.75).
Shay Burnside scored in vault, tying for fourth with an 8.1. She was sixth in beam (7.5) and tied for sixth on floor (7.75). She was sixth in all-around (28.4).
Kaelyn Belvinginton scored in vault (eighth, 7.9), bars (sixth, 7.0) and floor (eighth, 7.3). She was eighth in all-around (28.4)
Haley Adamson contributed to the Stonington team score with a seventh in bars (6.5). She tied for eighth in floor (7.3) and was seventh in all-around (28.6). Kyleigh Hubbard scored in beam with a fifth-place finish (7.6) and was ninth in all-around (28.2).
Stonington (2-2) next hosts Westerly on Thursday at 6 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.