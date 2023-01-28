KILLINGLY — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey placed fourth in three events and fifth overall in an ECC gymnastics meet with Woodstock Academy and Killingly on Saturday at Deery Gymnastics.
Laskey was fourth on bars (8.45), beam (8.4) and floor (9.3). She also had an 8.4 on vault, good for seventh. She finished with an all-around score of 34.55.
Woodstock had the top team score of 133.65 followed by Killingly (126.1) and Stonington (125.45).
Mary Lord was ninth in all-around at 31.30. She was fifth on vault (8.55), ninth on bars (7.4), 12th on beam (7.0) and tied for eighth on floor (8.35).
Shea Burnside was 12th in all-around with a 30.2. She was 11th on vault (8.1), 10th on bars (7.2), 15th on beam (6.75) and 11th on floor (8.15).
Maizy Alu scored on the vault (14th, 7.85) and bars (13th, 6.75).
Haley Adamson scored on floor (tied for eighth, 8.35), as did Kyleigh Hubbard on beam (16th, 6.45).
Stonington (9-5, 2-3) next hosts NFA on Monday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
