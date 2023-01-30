STONINGTON — Lydia Laskey won the floor exercise and finished second all-around as Stonington High posted a season-best score en route to defeating NFA in an ECC gymnastics meet Monday night.
The Bears finished with a 133.65. NFA totaled 127.7.
Laskey won the floor with a 9.1. She was fifth on vault (8.0), second on bars (8.8), second on beam (9.55) and scored 35.45 all-around.
Mary Lord placed third on vault (8.10), third on bars (8.55), third on beam (8.55) and fourth on floor (8.3). She finished with an all-around score of 33.5, which was third.
Shay Burnside was right behind with a fourth place in the all-around, scoring 33.0. She was second on vault (8.3), fifth on bars (8.1), sixth on beam (8.2) and third on floor (8.4).
Maizy Alu was eighth on vault (7.8), seventh on bars (7.25), seventh on beam (8.0) and sixth on floor (8.15) for an all-around score of 31.2, which was sixth.
Haley Adamson was 13th on vault (7.2), 10th on bars (7.2), 12th on beam (7.1) and eighth on floor (8.1) for a 29.6 all-around, good for seventh.
Also scoring for the Bears was Kyleigh Hubbard, who was eighth on bars (7.2), fourth on beam (8.5) and 10th on floor (7.5), and Fiona Fulton, who was 14th on vault (7.0).
Stonington next hosts Glastonbury on Monday at 6 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
