DEEP RIVER, Conn. — Lydia Laskey placed second in two events as the Stonington High gymnastics team opened the season with a pair of wins Thursday.
Laskey was second on bars (8.0) and beam (8.6). She also placed third on floor (8.4) and seventh on vault (8.5) for an all-around score of 33.35.
The Haddam-Kilingworth/Morgan/Westbrook co-op finished with a team score of 127.1. Stonington had 125.25, Valley Regional 121.9 and Mercy 115.85.
Mary Lord posted an all-around score of 31.0 with a sixth on vault (8.4), fourth on bars (7.5), seventh on beam (8.0) and fourth on floor (8.0).
Shay Burnside was fourth on vault (8.5), ninth on bars (7.0), sixth on beam (8.1) and eighth on floor (7.4). She had an all-around score of 31.0.
Kaelyn Bevington scored on vault (13th, 8.1), bars (13th, 6.7) and floor (12th, 6.5). Maizy Alu also contributed to the Stonington team score on beam (11th, 7.70).
Stonington next hosts Westerly on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
