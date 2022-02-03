MADISON, Conn. — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey placed third in all-around, but the Bears lost to Daniel Hand, 136.2-122.85, in a gymnastics meet Thursday night.
Laskey posted a score of 34.0 after placing third in vault (8.35), fourth on bars (8.1), second on beam (9.05) and third on floor (8.5).
Mary Lord was sixth in all-around after placing fifth on vault (8.3), eighth on bars (6.5), sixth on beam (8.25) and 11th on floor (7.1).
Shay Burnside was seventh in all-around with a 29.2 after a seventh on vault (8.2), 11th on bars (5.8), ninth on beam (7.5) and sixth on floor (7.7).
Kyleigh Hubbard was eighth in all-around with a 28.7 after a ninth on vault (7.8), 10th on bars (6.1), ninth on beam (7.5) and 10th on floor (7.3).
Kaelyn Bevinginton contributed to Stonington's team score with an eighth on floor (7.5). Haley Adamson was ninth on bars (6.2).
Stonington is 4-6.
— Keith Kimberlin
