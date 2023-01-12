MADISON, Conn. — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey finished first in floor and third in all-around in a nonleague gymnastics meet Thursday night.
Laskey post a score of 9.1 on floor. She was eighth on vault (8.35), fifth on bars (8.2) and seventh on beam (8.75) for an all-around score of 34.40.
Stonington (6-2) had a team score of 125.4. Daniel Hand posted a 139.0 and Windsor finished with 82.0.
Mary Lord was sixth in all-around with a 32.0. She finished sixth on vault (8.4), 11th on bars (7.6), eight on beam (8.4) and eighth on floor (7.6).
Shay Burnside was seventh in all-around at 30.75. She was fourth on vault (8.45), 14th on bars (6.8), 10th on beam (8.0) and ninth on floor (7.5).
Kaelyn Bevington contributed to the Stonington team score with a 10th on vault (8.3), 14th on bars (6.8) and 10th on floor (6.7).
Maizy Alu finished 16th on beam (6.45) and Delaney Driscoll was 10th on floor (6.7).
— Keith Kimberlin
