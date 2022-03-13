FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey placed 21st in all-around at the New England gymnastics competition on Saturday at Fairfield-Ware High.
Laskey posted a season-best score of 35.45.
Laskey tied for 15th on beam with a 9.25. She also tied for 15th on floor with a 9.1. Laskey finished tied for 42nd on uneven bars with a score of 8.65. She was 63rd on vault with an 8.45.
Woodstock Academy placed third in the team competition with a score of 143.10.
— Keith Kimberlin
