EAST LYME — Stonington High's Lydia Laskey won the floor exercise and finished second in the all-around as the Bears defeated Old Lyme and East Lyme-Waterford in a gymnastics meet Friday at ABC Gymnastics.
The Bears posted a team score of 125.0, followed by Old Lyme with an 111.85 and EL-Waterford with 109.95.
Laskey scored a 9.3 on the floor, 8.4 on vault, 7.1 on bars and 8.25 on beam to finish with a 33.06 all-around.
Shay Burnside placed fourth all-around with a 31.2 for the Bears (8-2). She was third on vault (8.15), fourth on bars (7.0), fifth on beam (8.05) and fifth on floor (8.0).
Maizy Alu finished seventh all-around with 29.2, placing ninth on vault (7.6), 10th on bars (6.2), ninth on beam (7.5) and sixth on floor (7.9).
Haley Adamson was eighth all-around with 28.45, finishing sixth on vault (7.85), tied for sixth on bars (6.6), 11th on beam (6.5) and eighth on floor (7.5).
Also scoring for Stonington were Mary Lord, who was second on beam (8.6), and Kyleigh Hubbard, who was fourth on beam (8.1).
Stonington next hosts Killingly and Woodstock Academy on Monday at 4:30 p.m.
— Ken Sorensen
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.