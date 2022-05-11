STONINGTON — When the Stonington High gymnastics team last competed in a full season, in 2020, Lydia Laskey was a talented yet tentative freshman on a senior-laden team that finished fourth at the Class S state meet.
The COVID-19 pandemic then wiped out most of the 2021 campaign. When Laskey and the Bears returned full time to gymnastics this past winter, Laskey found herself in a different position — as a leader of a young squad.
Though she took time off from training since her freshman year, Laskey didn't miss a beat on the mat, earning ECC first-team honors as one of the top four selections in the conference. She later went on to post a season-high 35.45 to place 20th in the individual all-around at the New England championships.
But coach Leslie Gomes said Laskey's greatest triumph was turning into a supportive and vocal leader of the Bears, who posted a 5-9 regular-season record before rallying to finish fifth in the Class S state meet.
Laskey's season-high scores were 9.3 on the floor exercise and 9.25 on the beam during a 15th-place finish at New Englands. She won the balance beam at the ECC meet with a 9.2.
"We weren't sure how Lydia would make out as a leader, because she was so quiet on a team full of seniors two years ago," Gomes said. "She became quite a leader, helping out on routines and always cheering a group of others who hadn't been in a high school gymnastics situation before. She showed them the ropes."
Laskey showed great promise as a freshman, finishing fifth in the ECC all-around. She eventually matched her freshman point totals despite taking time off from rigorous training, Gomes said.
"Lydia is quite an amazing athlete because she picked up where she left off despite not being in training like most gymnasts," Gomes said. "She continued to improve, which was remarkable, and jumped in with both feet when the season began. She regained the feeling. I expect her to get back in the gym. She wants to get back a vault she did as a freshman and come back better than ever as a senior."
