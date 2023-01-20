HOPKINTON — Chariho High's Randi Swenson posted an all-around score of 34.85 in the Chargers' 128.2-126.85 Division II gymnastics loss to Prout/Exeter-West Greenwich on Thursday at the South County Movement Center.
Swenson finished with an 8.4 on vault, 8.75 on bars, 8.65 on beam and 9.05 on floor. Her scores on bars, beam, floor and all-around met the standard for qualifying for the state meet.
Brooklyn Vacca also posted a state-qualifying all-around score of 32.9.
She finished with an 8.25 on vault, 8.35 on bars, 7.45 on beam and 8.85 on floor. Her scores on bars and floor were state-qualifying performances.
Lillian Grandolfi contributed to the Chariho team score with a 6.4 on bars, 7.75 on beam and 8.05 on floor.
Lilah Jennings scored on vault (8.2), bars (6.7) and floor (7.4).
Taylor Browning scored on vault (8.0) and Lillian Baxter on beam (6.5).
— Keith Kimberlin
