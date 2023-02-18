PROVIDENCE — Two Chariho High gymnasts qualified for the New Englands at the RIIL individual championships on Saturday at Rhode Island College.
Senior Randi Swenson qualified in all-around with a score of 35.15, placing ninth. Swenson was also 12th on floor (8.9) and 13th on beam (8.8). She posted an 8.65 on vault.
Junior Brooklyn Vacca qualified on the bars, scoring an 8.35, which was good for 15th. Vacca placed 20th in all-around (33.85) with scores of 8.05 on beam, 8.75 on floor and 8.7 on vault.
Freshman Lillian Grandolfi had a score of 8.45 on beam.
The New England meet will take place on March 11 at Pinkerton Academy in Derry, N.H.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.