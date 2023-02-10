HOPKINTON — Randi Swenson finished with an all-around score of 33.55 as Chariho High defeated Westerly High, 129.3-118.75 in a Division II gymnastics meet Thursday night at the South County Movement Center.
Swenson finished with an 8.65 on vault, 7.95 on bars, 8.55 on beam and 8.4 on floor. Brooklyn Vacca had an all-around score of 33.35, with an 8.55 on vault, 8.15 on bars, 7.9 on beam and 8.75 on floor.
Lilah Jennings contributed to the Chariho team score with a 7.2 on bars, 7.7 on beam and 7.75 on floor. She also had an 8.3 on vault for an all-around score of 30.95
Lillian Baxter scored for Chariho on vault (8.4) and floor (7.75) and finished with an all-around score of 29.35.
Lillian Grandolfif scored on beam (8.05) and floor (8.45). Taylor Browning scored on vault (8.35) and bars (6.5).
For Westerly, Lorelai Sacco had the top all-around score of 31.55, with an 8.05 on vault, 7.95 on bars, 7.35 on beam and 8.2 on floor.
Kailyn Wynn finished with a 29.9, with an 8.4 on vault, 7.05 on bars, 6.8 on beam and 7.65 on floor.
Katie Luzzi had a 29.35. She scored an 8.35 on vault, 6.45 on bars, 6.45 on beam and 8.1 on floor.
Audrey Wallace scored on bars (5.8) and beam (6.9), as did Des Benware on vault (8.3) and Jaidan Chiaradio on floor (6.95).
— Keith Kimberlin
