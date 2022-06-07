HARWINTON, Conn. — Cameron Conway posted a 7-over 79 and Wheeler High finished eighth in the Division III state tournament Tuesday at Fairview Farm Golf Course.
Conway had one birdie, 10 pars and finished tied for ninth.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 353, while Portland won the event with a 310.
Wheeler's Kieran Boscoe and Gavin Arruda had 88s and tied for 31st. Tyler Signor (98) tied for 66th.
Portland's Luke Stennett and Coginchaug's Colin Murphy tied for top honors with 1-over 73s.
— Keith Kimberlin
