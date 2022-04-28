STONINGTON — Kieran Boscoe shot a 46 as Wheeler High swept Plainfield, 7-0, in an out-of-division ECC golf match on Thursday at Stonington Country Club.
Other scores for Wheeler on the par-36 course were Brady Sadowski (51), Gavin Arruda (55), Cameron Conway (56) and Tyler Signor (58).
Wheeler finished with a team score of 208, while Tourtellotte shot a 244.
Wheeler (2-1) next hosts East Lyme on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
