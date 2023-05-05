STONINGTON — Medalist Tyler Signor finished with a 5-over 41 as Wheeler High defeated Tourtellotte, 7-0, in an ECC Division IV golf match on Friday at Stonington Country Club.
Wheeler posted a team round of 175. Others who contributed to the round were Keiran Boscoe (42), Cameron Conway (44) and David Levanto (48). Brady Sadowski also won his match with a 52.
Tourtellotte shot 213. Wheeler (8-1, 3-0) next hosts Plainfield on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
