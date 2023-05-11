STONINGTON — Wheeler High's Tyler Signor finished with a 3-over 39 as the Lions swept Plainifield, 7-0, in an ECC Division IV golf match at Stonington Country Club on Thursday.
Signor was the medalist.
Wheeler finished with a team round of 175. Others who contributed to the round were Keiran Boscoe (42), Cameron Conway (47) and Gavin Arruda (47). Brady Sadowski (48) won his match by forfeit.
Plainfield finished with a 238.
Wheeler (9-1, 4-0) next travels to Griswold on Monday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.