GRISWOLD — Wheeler High's Kieran Boscoe and Cameron Conway shared medalist honors with 48s as the Lions swept Griswold, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division golf match on Wednesday.
Gavin Arruda shot a 50 on the par-36 course, and Brady Sadowski had a 52.
Wheeler (5-3) finished with a team round of 198 while Griswold had a 245.
Wheeler next hosts Tourtellotte on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.