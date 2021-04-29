STONINGTON — East Lyme swept Wheeler High, 7-0, in an ECC South Division golf match Thursday at Stonington Country Club.
Gavin Arruda posted the top score of the day for the Lions with a 47 on the par-36 course.
Sam Taylor and Kieran Boscoe shots 51s and Cameron Conway finished with a 57.
East Lyme's Dan Singer was the medalist with a 38. Three Vikings shot below 40.
Wheeler (1-3, 1-3 ECC South) next hosts Waterford and NFA on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
