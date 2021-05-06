STONINGTON — Wheeler High won three matches and earned the team medal to get past Fitch, 5.5-1.5, in an ECC South Division boys golf match Thursday at Stonington Country Club.
Gavin Arruda posted the top score for Wheeler with a 43 on the par-36 course and won his match at No. 2. Sam Taylor scored a 47 at No. 1 and prevailed in his match by a single stroke.
Tyler Signor earned Wheeler's other win after shooting a 61 at No. 5.
No. 3 Kieran Boscoe (50) and No. 4 Cameron Conway (55) also contributed to Wheeler's team score of 195, three strokes better than Fitch's 198. Boscoe tied his match.
Fitch dropped to 5-5, 5-5 ECC South. Wheeler (2-6, 2-6) next hosts New London on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
