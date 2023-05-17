POMFRET, Conn. — Wheeler High closed the ECC Division IV golf season unbeaten with a 7-0 victory against Putnam on Wednesday at Vineyard Valley Golf Club.
The Lions completed the league season 6-0 and are now 13-1 overall.
Kieran Boscoe and Cameron Conway shared medalist honors for Wheeler with 4-over 40s. Gavin Arruda and Tyler Signor also contributed to the Wheeler team round of 166 with 43s.
Putnam shot 220.
Wheeler next travels to Valley Regional on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
