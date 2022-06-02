GROTON — Wheeler High's Gavin Arruda finished with an 11-over par 82 as the Lions placed seventh in the ECC golf tournament on Thursday at Shennecossett Golf Course.
Wheeler posted a team round of 348. Killingly won the tournament with a 317.
Other scorers for the Lions on the par-71 course were Kieran Boscoe (88), Cameron Conway (89) and Brady Sadowski (89).
Killingly's Harrison Giambattista was the medalist with a 2-over 73.
Wheeler will next compete in the Division II state tournament at Fairview Golf Club in Harwinton, Connecticut, on Tuesday at 8 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
