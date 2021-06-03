PUTNAM, Conn. — Gavin Arruda shot a 91 as Wheeler High finished ninth in the ECC golf championships on Thursday at Connecticut National Golf Course.
Others who contributed to the Wheeler team score of 380 on the par-71 course were Kieran Boscoe (93), Sam Taylor (96) and Brady Sadowski (100).
Killingly topped the field of 11 teams with a score of 317. East Lyme was second at 322.
East Lyme's Dan Singer was the medalist posting a 2-over 73. Killingly's Cam Seiffert finished second with a 77.
Wheeler will next compete in the Division III state tournament on Monday at Stanley Golf Course in New Britain at 8 a.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
