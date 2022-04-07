GROTON — Fitch edged Wheeler High, 4-3, in an ECC out-of-division match Thursday at Shennecossett Golf Course.
Wheeler's No. 3 Cameron Conway, who shot a 50, No. 4 Brady Sadowski (58) and No. 5 Tyler Signor (55) won their matches.
No. 1 Kieran Boscoe (51) and No. 2 Gavin Arruda (49) also contributed to the Wheeler team score of 205. Fitch clinched the match with a team score of 200, earning two points.
It was the season opener for both teams. Wheeler next travels to Putnam on Tuesday for a 3 p.m. match.
— Keith Kimberlin
