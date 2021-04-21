GROTON — Wheeler High lost to Fitch, 6-1, in an ECC South Divison boys golf match Wednesday at Shennecossett Golf Course.
Wheeler's Gavin Arruda won his match at No. 2 with a 47 on the par-36 course.
Sam Taylor, who shot a 55, Kieran Boscoe (53) and Cameron Conway (59) also contributed to the Lions' team score of 214.
Fitch improved to 3-1, 3-1 ECC South.
Wheeler (0-2, 0-2) next hosts Montville on Friday at 3:15 p.m. at Stonington Country Club.
— Ken Sorensen
