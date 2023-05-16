STONINGTON — Wheeler High swept Griswold and Putnam, 7-0, on Tuesday earning its 12th win of the season, the most for the program in at least 20 years.
In 2005, the Lions finished 11-6, but records at The Sun are only available starting in 2003.
Wheeler is 12-1, 5-0 ECC Division IV with the two wins on Tuesday at Stonington Country Club.
Medalist Kieran Boscoe posted Wheeler's top score with a 1-under 35. Others who contributed to the Wheeler team round of 153 were Cameron Conway (36), Brady Sadowski (40) and Tyler Signor (42). Gavin Arruda also won his match with a 44.
Griswold finished with a 199 and Putnam shot 2107.
Wheeler next travels to Putnam on Wednesday at 3 p.m. Norwich Tech will also be competing. Wheeler travels to Valley Regional on Monday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
