STONINGTON — Wheeler High topped Fishers Island, N.Y., 1-0, in a nonleague golf match Thursday at Stonington Country Club.
Wheeler's Gavin Arruda (44), Brady Sadkowski (46), Tyler Signor (51) and Kieran Boscoe (51) combined for a team round of 192. Fishers Island shot a 226.
Wheeler (8-6) next plays in the ECC championship tournament on Thursday at Shennecossett Golf Club in Groton at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
