STONINGTON — Wheeler High found the one stroke it needed and avenged its only loss of the season defeating Stonington High, 5.5-1.5, in another closely contested boys golf match between the two schools on Friday.
In April, Stonington had edged Wheeler, 4-3, when the two teams shot identical team rounds of 175. If Wheeler had shot one stroke better as a team on that day it would have won the match.
On Friday, the Lions finished with a team total of 160, while the Bears were right behind at 161. The team with the lowest team round earns two points.
All five matches were close. At No. 1, Stonington's Brandon Tavares edged Kieran Boscoe, 41-42.
At No. 2, Wheeler's Cameron Conway topped Stonington's Ethan Torres, 37-38. Wheeler's Tyler Signor edged Connor Tavares at No. 3, 40-41. Stonington's Cam O'Connor and Gavin Arruda tied at No. 4, 41-41.
Wheeler's Brady Sadowski won at No. 5 defeating Dane Yaworsky (43-47).
Both teams beat Tourtellotte, 7-0.
Wheeler is 18-1, while Stonington is 12-5. Both teams will play in the ECC championships on Thursday at Quinnatissett Country Club in Thompson, Conn., at noon.
— Keith Kimberlin
