NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches at Point Judith Country Club on Wednesday to close the season.
Prout shot a 174, Chariho had a 180 and Westerly posted a 221.
Greg Hopkins finished with a 52 on the par-36 course to lead the Bulldogs. Others who scored for the Bulldogs were Chase Wycall (54), Alex Sammataro (56) and Jake Calhoun (59).
D.J. Bruno of Prout was the medalist with a 40.
Westerly finished the season 0-14, 0-14 Southern Division.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.