WESTERLY — Westerly High opened the Southern Division golf season with a loss to Prout, 165-232, at the par-36 Shelter Harbor Golf Course on Tuesday.
Greg Hopkins posted Westerly's best score with a 54. Chase Wycall shot 58, and Alex Sammataro had a 59. Sam Casey was next with a 61.
Prout's D.J. Bruno and Mark Roberts shared medalist honors with 3-over 39s.
Westerly next plays at North Kingstown with Narragansett on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
