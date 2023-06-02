STONINGTON — Chuck Roberts of Westerly recorded a hole-in-one at Elmridge Golf Course on May 27.
It was his first ace after playing for more that 28 years. The ace came on No. 8, which is a par 3.
Roberts used an 8-iron and was playing with a Titlest ball.
Playing partner Joe Guarnieri witnessed the ace.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.