WESTERLY — In golf, a hole-in-one is pretty special.
Each year there are 450 million rounds of golf played, according to nationalholeinoneregistry.com, and a hole-in-one is scored once in every 3,500 rounds. The chances an average golfer will make a hole-in-one are 12,000 to 1.
About 1-2% of golfers make a hole-in-one.
So, Glenn Mortoro of Westerly has that covered — and then some.
Mortoro, 70, recorded his first hole-in-one last September at Norwich Golf Course while playing in one of the South Eastern New England Senior Golf Association events. The group has weekly tournaments starting in the spring and continuing into the fall.
The ace came on No. 13, a par 3, which played just under 100 yards that day.
"It's a blind shot; you can't see the green. The flag was on the back of the green," Mortoro said. "I used a pitching wedge, and to be quite honest, I was just hoping to get it up the hill and onto the green. When we got on the green, we couldn't find the ball. And we finally looked in the cup and it was there."
Mortoro had come close to recording an ace once before, during play on a course in England. On that day, his ball came within 6 inches of the cup on a par-3, 140-yard hole.
On June 22, Mortoro returned to the Norwich course, once again playing as part of a SENESGA event.
And it happened again. Same hole, same result.
"This time the flag was at the front of the hole," Mortoro said. "It was about 80-85 yards away. I used a sand wedge, and you just have to clear the crest of the hill. I thought I saw the flag move after I hit it, but it could have been the wind."
Once again Mortoro and those he was playing with spent a few minutes looking for the ball.
"I knew it couldn't have possibly gone over the green," he said. "And I didn't see it on the green. It was in the cup. What could I do but laugh? It didn't really go through my mind that I had done it before when I got to the hole. You have to make a good shot, and after that, luck takes over."
Bob Rhorer of Gales Ferry was with Mortoro for both aces.
Mortoro, who is retired from Electric Boat after 37 years, took up the sport late, beginning to play in 2001.
"I had a friend who had taken up golf," he said. "He and his wife were going to Florida and they rented a condo. They ask my wife and I if we wanted to go. We took lessons, I enjoyed it and have been playing since."
Mortoro, who grew up in Norwich and attended Norwich Free Academy, enjoys the sport.
"It's a competition without conflict. You are competing against yourself and trying to get better," he said. "It's good exercise if you walk, and it's just a challenge trying to get better."
What advice would he give to someone taking up the sport?
"Take it slow, play within yourself and strive to get better," Mortoro said.
He agreed that taking lessons is a good way to begin. He's taking his grandson for lessons this week.
"I think taking lessons is very good advice. You don't have many bad habits at that point," Mortoro said.
About 9% of golfers who have a hole-in-one make two more, according to the national hole-in-one registry website. Mortoro will certainly take his swings at No. 3.
"When I go to that hole again, I will have to think about it," Mortoro said.
