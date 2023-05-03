WESTERLY — Westerly High lost to Narragansett, 176-221, in a Southern Division boys golf match at Shelter Harbor Golf Club on Wednesday.
Scorers for Westerly on the par 36 course were Alex Sammataro (48), Jacob Calhoun (53), Colby Champlin (57) and Zachary Johnson (63).
Westerly (0-6, 0-6 Southern Division) next faces Stonington at Elmridge Golf Course on Thursday at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs hosts North Kingstown and South Kingstown on Monday. A time for the match has not been finalized.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.