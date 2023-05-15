NARRAGANSETT — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches at Point Judith Country Club on Monday.
Westerly finished with a team round of 213. Chariho shot 169 and Narragansett posted a 182.
Scorers for Westerly were Alex Sammataro (48), Jacob Calhoun (50), Zachary Johnson (56) and Colby Champlin (59) on the par-36 course.
Chariho's Ian Dunham was the medalist with a 38.
Westerly (1-11, 0-10 Southern Division) next plays at Prout with Exeter-West Greenwich on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
