CHARLESTOWN — Westerly High's Alex Sammataro finished with a 47, but the Bulldogs dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches on Tuesday at Shelter Harbor Golf Course.
Westerly finished with a team round of 213. North Kingstown had a 157 and South Kingstown posted a 206.
Others who contributed to the Westerly team round were Jacob Calhoun (48), Colby Champlin (58) and Frankie Main (60) on the par 36 course.
North Kinstown's Will Owens was the medalist with a 1-under 35.
Westerly (1-9, 0-8 Southern Division) next faces Narragansett and Chariho on Monday at a time to be determined.
— Keith Kimberlin
