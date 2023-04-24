RICHMOND — Westerly High dropped a pair of matches to Chariho and North Kingstown as it opened the Southern Division boys golf season on Monday at Richmond Country Club.
Westerly shot 208. North Kingstown picked up a pair of wins with a 171 and Chariho finished with a 176 on the par-36 course.
Scorers for Westerly were Alex Sammataro (48), Jake Calhoun (51), Colby Champlin (53) and Zach Johnson (56).
Champlin had a birdie on No. 5, a 315-yard, par-4 hole. Johnson birdied No. 1, a par-4 that is 358 yards.
Westerly next travels to North Kingstown for a 2:30 p.m. match on Wednesday.
— Keith Kimberlin
