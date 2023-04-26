RICHMOND — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches at Laurel Lane Country Club on Wednesday.
Westerly (0-4) finished with a score of 202. South Kingstown shot a 181 and Exeter-West Greenwich had a 190.
Jake Calhoun (46), Zachary Johnson (51), Colby Champlin (52) and Alex Sammataro (53) scored for Westerly on the par 35 course.
Westerly next hosts Prout on Tuesday at Shelter Harbor Golf Course at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
