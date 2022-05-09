COVENTRY — Westerly High dropped a pair of Southern Division golf matches on Monday at Coventry Pines County Club.
Westerly finished with a team score of 213. Exeter-West Greenwich finished with an 185, and Coventry shot 189.
Greg Hopkins posted the best score of the day for Westerly with a 47 on the par-35 course. Chase Wycall shot a 54 and Frankie Main had a 55. Luke Marley, Jake Calhoun and Alex Sammataro all had 57s.
Coventry's Andrew Lavoie was the medalist with a 38.
Westerly (0-6, 0-6 Southern Division) next hosts South Kingstown on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.