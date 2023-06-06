HARWINTON, Conn. — Stonington High's Ethan Torres and Cameron O'Connor tied for 19th with 10-over par 82s at the Division II boys golf tournament on Tuesday at Fairview Farm Golf Course.
Stonington placed fifth among the 17 teams with 342 points.
Sam Olmstead tied for 31st with an 88 and Brandon Tavares tied for 41st with a 90.
Daniel Hand won the team title with a 306 followed by Killingly at 318.
RHAM's Holden Sullivan posted the low round of the day with an even par 72 and Hand's Kasimir Lesnik and Tolland's Max Baldwin were three strokes behind with 75s.
— Keith Kimberlin
