WATERFORD — Wheeler High's Sam Taylor and Gavin Arruda both shot 47s as the Lions topped New London, 6-1, in an ECC South Division golf match Wednesday at Great Neck Country Club.
Taylor played No. 1, and Arruda was No. 2. Cameron Conway shot a 50 to win his match at No. 4, and Kieran Boscoe finished with a 52 on the par-35 course for a win at No. 3. Tyler Signor won his match at No. 5 with a 60.
The Lions finished with a team score of 196, while the Whalers posted a 241.
New London's Zach Stock won medalist honors for the day with a 43.
Wheeler (1-2, 1-2 ECC South) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
