STONINGTON — Stonington High's Connor Tavares posted a 6-over 41 in a 6-1 win against NFA in an out-of-division ECC boys golf match on Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Tavares tied for medalist honors with NFA's Nick Wigfield.
Stonington posted a team round of 170. Ethan Torres (42), Brandon Tavares (43) and Cam O'Connor all contributed to the team score. Dan Yaworsky won his match with a 45.
Stonington (11-4) next hosts Wheeler and Tourtellotte on Friday at 3 p.m.
Stonington will play in the ECC golf tournament on Thursday at Quinnatissett Country Club in Thompson at 12:30 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
