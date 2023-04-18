STONINGTON — Brandon Tavares shot an even par 35 and Stonington High swept Bacon Academy, 7-0, in an ECC Division II golf match at Elmridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Stonington finished with a team round of 163, while Bacon compiled an 185.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Ethan Torres (40), Cam O'Connor (43) and Connor Tavares (45). Seamus Doyle also won his match with a 50.
Stonington (2-1, 2-0 Division III) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at Elmridge at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
