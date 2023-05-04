STONINGTON — For the second time this season, Stonington High's Brandon Tavares turned in a 3-under round of 32 leading the Bears to a pair of golf wins on Thursday at Elmridge Golf Course.
The 32 ranks among the lowest scores in recent years at Stonington. Tavares birdied four of the nine holes he played.
Stonington defeated Westerly, 5-2, and New London, 7-0. Westerly also beat New London, 7-0, for its first win of the season. The Whalers only had three players compete.
Others who contributed to Stonington's team round of 171 were Ethan Torres (40), Connor Tavares (42) and Sam Olmstead (57).
Westerly's Alex Sammataro had the top score of the day for he Bulldogs with a 45. Others who contributed to Westerly's team round of 199 were Jacob Calhoun (47), Colby Champlin (53) and Zach Johnson (54). Frankie Main also won his match with a 58.
Stonington (8-3) next competes in the Wildcat Invitational in Norwich on Monday at 12:30 p.m. Westerly (1-7) next hosts South Kingstown and North Kingstown on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
