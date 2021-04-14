STONINGTON — Stonington High sophomore Brandon Tavares earned medalist honors with a 44 as the Bears defeated New London, 7-0, in an ECC South Division golf match Wednesday at Elmridge Golf Course.
Stonington's Justin Holland and Cam O'Connor both finished with 47s on the par-35 course. Jon Clark finished with a 54. Alex Carsten also won his match at No. 2 with a 56.
Stonington posted a team score of 192 while the Whalers finished with a 256.
Stonington (1-1, 1-1 ECC) next travels to Woodstock Academy on Monday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
