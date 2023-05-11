COLCHESTER, Conn. — Medalist Brandon Tavares shot a 3-over par 38 as Stonington High defeated Bacon Academy, 6-1, in an ECC Division II golf match on Thursday.
Stonington posted a round of 163 at Chanticlair Golf Course. Others who contributed to the Stonington round were Connor Tavares (39), Ethan Torres (40) and Dane Yaworsky (46). Sam Olmstead also won his match with a 50.
Stonington is now 9-3, 4-1 Division II. The Bears next travel to Connecticut National Golf Course in Putnam on Monday for a 3 p.m. match with Killingly and East Lyme.
— Keith Kimberlin
