STONINGTON — Brandon Tavares shot an even-par 35 as Stonington High shut out Plainfield, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division golf match at Elmridge Golf Course on Monday.
Stonington finished with a team round of 157 and Plainfield shot 201.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team score were Ethan Torres (39), Cam O'Connor (41) and Connor Tavares (42). Nate Delabry won his match with a 52.
Stonington (4-2) next hosts Waterford on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
