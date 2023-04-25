STONINGTON — Brandon Tavares shot a 1-under 34 as Stonington High swept Waterford, 7-0, in an ECC Division II boys golf match at Elmridge Golf Course on Tuesday.
Others who contributed to the Stonington team round of 166 were Ethan Torres (40), Connor Tavares (44) and Cam O'Connor (48). Dane Yaworsky won his match with a 54.
Stonington (5-2, 3-0) next travels to Woodstock Academy on Thursday at 3 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
