STONINGTON — Stonington High defeated Wheeler High, 6-1, in an ECC South Division golf match Tuesday at Stonington Country Club.
Stonington's Brandon Tavares and Gianni Rotella posted 45s to share medalist honors on the par-36 course.
Stonington (2-3, 2-3 ECC South) shot 188 as a team, with Noah Bosse (49) and Justin Holland (49) contributing to the Bears' score.
Wheeler (1-6, 1-6) finished with a 208. Those contributing to the team score were Gavin Arruda (49), Kieran Boscoe (49), Sam Taylor (55) and Cameron Conway (55).
— Keith Kimberlin
