STONINGTON — Stonington High's Brandon Tavares turned in his best round of the season, shooting a 3-under 33 as Stonington High beat Wheeler, 7-0, in an ECC out-of-division golf match at Stonington Country Club on Tuesday.
Tavares had five birdies during the nine-hole round. Cameron O'Connor had four birdies and shot a 1-under 35, his best round of the season.
Drew Johnson and Dylan Flack both shot a 44 to contribute to Stonington's team score of 156. Ethan Torres won his match at No. 4 with a 51.
Kieran Boscoe turned in the top round for Wheeler with a 35 and a pair of birdies. Others who contributed to Wheeler's 173 team round were Cameron Conway (39), Gavin Arruda (45) and Brady Sadowski (54).
It was the first round below 40 for both Boscoe and Conway this season. The 173 was also the best team round of the season for the Lions.
Stonington (9-6) next hosts East Lyme on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
Wheeler next hosts Fishers Island, N.Y., on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.
— Keith Kimberlin
