STONINGTON — Stonington High's golf team, particularly top player Brandon Tavares, heated up when spring weather finally improved in mid-May this past season.
Battling a typically rainy and chilly spring, Stonington was 4-4 in April matches. Tavares, a junior, showed a 2-3-1 record in April. He promptly lost three matches against good competition in early May to fall to 2-6-1 at the No. 1 spot.
But Tavares and Stonington turned their season around quickly.
Tavares didn't lose a match after May 14, posting five straight sub-40 rounds, including a 3-under-par 33 against Wheeler, during which he sank five birdies.
The team and top player continued to sizzle into the postseason, where Stonington finished fourth in the ECC tournament and fourth in the CIAC Division II tournament, just four strokes behind ECC powerhouse Killingly. The Bears finished with a 10-6 record.
Tavares shot a 78 during the 18-hole state tournament. His strong run earned him ECC Division II first-team honors — an achievement that seemed rather distant in April.
"Brandon started to scratch the surface of what he can become as a golfer," Stonington coach Scott Smilinich said. "He hasn't really played the sport for long, starting about three years ago. He got hurt playing soccer last year, and this year he came around when he changed his swing and started to learn what playing golf is all about."
Tavares opened the season with a 54 in blizzard-like conditions against Fitch. He finished with a nine-hole average of 42.4. He shot an 83 in the ECC tournament to go with his fine 78 at states.
Junior Cameron O'Connor, the Bears' No. 2 player, made ECC honorable mention. O'Connor averaged 46.2 strokes per none holes. He played well in the postseason, shooting an 88 in the ECCs and an 84 at states.
"Cameron improved with the more rounds of play he had," Smilinich said. "He just needs experience. If he figures it out, he might have the most potential of anyone we have because he hits a longer, higher ball off the tee than anyone."
Senior Drew Johnson, who averaged a 52.6 as Stonington's No. 4 player, was named to the ECC sportsmanship team. Junior Dylan Flack made ECC scholar athlete.
