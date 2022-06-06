HARWINTON, Conn. — Brandon Tavares shot a 6-over 78 and Stonington High placed fourth at the Division II golf championships at Tallwood Country Club on Monday.
Tavares tied for seventh with his round, which included 12 pars.
Stonington posted a team round of 333, just five strokes behind ECC champion Killingly, which finished with a 328.
Cameron O'Connor shot an 84 and posted a birdie on No. 10, a par-4, 296-yard hole. He tied for 19th.
Ethan Torres finished with an 85 and tied for 22nd, and Drew Johnson shot 86, good for a tie at 25th.
RHAM captured the team title with a 311. Ellington was second with a 325.
Ellington junior Bradley Sawka shot a 3-under 69 to take the individual title. Sawka had seven birdies and seven pars.
— Keith Kimberlin
